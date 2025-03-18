Safety of students must be paramount at universities
In an instant, what should have been a joyous and celebratory Freshers’ Carnival turned into a nightmare at Nelson Mandela University at the weekend, where a promising young student lost his life.
Ten others were injured, with one still fighting for survival, as a minibus taxi collided with a large crowd of students during the early hours of Sunday...
