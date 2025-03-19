Meticulous planning is key to success of Springboks

Making sure everyone is on the same page was the main goal for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus when he held an alignment camp in Cape Town last week.
Erasmus knows everyone will be gunning to knock his top-ranked team off their perch during a busy 2025 season which will feature 15 demanding Tests.
Included in the Bok itinerary is a showdown against Italy in Gqeberha on July 12.
The Bok coach said one of the key takeouts from the camp was the encouraging dynamics between the younger and older players.
Erasmus wants the skill set of all the coaches and management team members to contribute to a well-oiled machine.
He places a high premium on these get-togethers and says they have proved invaluable to the success of the Boks in recent years.
The camps offer coaching staff an opportunity to present their structures for the season and inculcate Springbok culture and their way of doing things.
Erasmus and his support staff will also host virtual alignment camps with overseas-based players, a group of talented youngsters, and injured players plying their trade domestically who were not invited to this camp.
The camp comprised two gymnasium sessions and a series of boardroom meetings to get the players up to speed on the requirements and standards expected for the season
Erasmus said the focus was to get everyone aligned for the 2025 season, which would enable the Boks to lay a foundation to build on for a challenging campaign.
With the foundation for the season in place, the coach said one of their objectives was to maximise the skill set within the squad which would contribute to a streamlined approach.
An exceptionally challenging year awaits the Springboks and their status as the No 1 team and double World Cup holders will come under close scrutiny.
The 15 Tests the Boks face is the second highest number of matches in a calendar year after Jake White’s team played 17 in 2007.
The Boks face their old foes the All Blacks in Auckland and Wellington, France in Paris, Ireland in Dublin and Argentina at neutral Twickenham.
Meticulous preseason planning has reaped rich rewards in the past and is likely to do so again.
The Herald
Meticulous planning is key to success of Springboks
None
Image: DAN MULLAN/GETTY IMAGES
Making sure everyone is on the same page was the main goal for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus when he held an alignment camp in Cape Town last week.
Erasmus knows everyone will be gunning to knock his top-ranked team off their perch during a busy 2025 season which will feature 15 demanding Tests.
Included in the Bok itinerary is a showdown against Italy in Gqeberha on July 12.
The Bok coach said one of the key takeouts from the camp was the encouraging dynamics between the younger and older players.
Erasmus wants the skill set of all the coaches and management team members to contribute to a well-oiled machine.
He places a high premium on these get-togethers and says they have proved invaluable to the success of the Boks in recent years.
The camps offer coaching staff an opportunity to present their structures for the season and inculcate Springbok culture and their way of doing things.
Erasmus and his support staff will also host virtual alignment camps with overseas-based players, a group of talented youngsters, and injured players plying their trade domestically who were not invited to this camp.
The camp comprised two gymnasium sessions and a series of boardroom meetings to get the players up to speed on the requirements and standards expected for the season
Erasmus said the focus was to get everyone aligned for the 2025 season, which would enable the Boks to lay a foundation to build on for a challenging campaign.
With the foundation for the season in place, the coach said one of their objectives was to maximise the skill set within the squad which would contribute to a streamlined approach.
An exceptionally challenging year awaits the Springboks and their status as the No 1 team and double World Cup holders will come under close scrutiny.
The 15 Tests the Boks face is the second highest number of matches in a calendar year after Jake White’s team played 17 in 2007.
The Boks face their old foes the All Blacks in Auckland and Wellington, France in Paris, Ireland in Dublin and Argentina at neutral Twickenham.
Meticulous preseason planning has reaped rich rewards in the past and is likely to do so again.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion