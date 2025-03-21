Criminals beware — you will be caught
The recent conviction of former FNB employee Lusanda Qose should serve as a warning to all would-be criminals that crime does not pay and that the law will eventually catch up with you.
Her calculated and heartless exploitation of a vulnerable pensioner, Mlungwana Maranti, may have given her temporary financial relief, but justice has now taken its course and she is being held accountable for her actions...
