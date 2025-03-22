Good dam levels but water woes continue

We are almost a month into autumn, and we are starting to see and feel a change in the weather, especially with the shorter days and longer nights.
I for one, am starting to feel it early this autumn.
Either there is a shift in the weather patterns or old age is creeping up on me faster than a Formula 1 racing car.
Working in the garden, trying to beautify the areas around my water tanks on Sunday, I had to don a thick jacket to protect myself from that chilly wind.
It is March and my wild watermelons (makataans) are still flowering and making fruit.
I cannot remember ever having the need for a light jacket in March.
We normally only get that first cold spell at around the Easter Weekend. I wonder if the weather gods have got a bit confused.
But that is what I love about the weather, never a dull moment and it always comes up with some surprise.
Though I have my own state-of-the-art weather station, the SA Weather Service was cyber-hacked, so I cannot compare 2025 with past years at the same location unfortunately.
The suburbs often differ drastically from what is measured at our airport.
I did, however, manage to piece together some rainfall data from stations in Walmer and I am glad to announce that 2025 has started off on a promising note as far as rainfall goes.
The roughly 75mm measured in January was the highest figure since 2000, with the total of about 120mm for January and February combined, the highest since 2005.
It feels strange reporting on a record high rainfall figure, after reporting on record low figures for more than 10 years.
Surely this is a sign that the tide is turning. Hopefully with a few more positive figures I can start losing the reputation of being the “prophet of doom”.
Though the seasonal forecast is going for a below average forecast, we are in a favourable position going into winter with our dams at a combined level of more than 70%.
Our main supply dam, the Impofu, is at roughly 55%, a level last seen in September 2017, before we were entering the drought.
One good cut-off low situation could see all our dams, including the Impofu, overtopping.
The last time the Impofu was at 100% was in December 2015.
When it overflows, I will be inviting our ex-mayor Retief Odendaal to have a photo taken on a boat with the Weather Guru.
The last time we had a photo taken there it was at the base of the intake tower and the dam was virtually empty.
On that fateful day I was bitten by a spider, leading to me no longer going into the wild without the proper leg protection.
They say Vicks works like a charm for that. All in a day’s work to keep the public informed.
On the negative side, Odendaal this week posted a video on social media of a major leak on the Churchill bulk pipeline at Beachview.
It was heartbreaking to see that river of water running into the sea, while we get charged penalties for going over our permitted quota.
It does not matter what your political affiliation is, water is life.
Our present council is using water tariffs as a cash cow for purposes other than maintaining the water infrastructure.
They have learnt very quickly to use the terms drought and climate change as a “get out of jail” card when confronted about the lack of maintenance on essential infrastructure.
Echoing the sentiments of the minster of water affairs, we do not have a water crisis, but we do have a water management crisis.
This week in history:
1983: Tennis ball-sized hail kills 200 Angora goats in the Cradock area
Dam levels
73.28% down from 73.78% the previous week. Impofu was steady at 55.78%
Weather safety tips:
The video of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the US shows people staying put in their car at the height of the storm. That would be one of the safest places to be.
Now on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: WEATHER GURU
Email: info@wgawx.co.za with feedback or requests
Good dam levels but water woes continue
Image: RETIEF ODENDAAL
The Herald
