Investment in Gelvandale pool empowers youth
The reopening of the Gelvandale Swimming Pool in the northern areas at the weekend marks a monumental step towards empowering underprivileged youth through sports.
This Olympic-sized facility, revitalised with a R7m investment, is a recreational space and could be a safe haven for children as the community is plagued by gang violence, drug abuse, and crime...
