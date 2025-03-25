At Absa, finding the next CEO is Standard procedure
Sim Tshabalala will have to scratch his head vigorously over the next few months. His neat plan to retain top talent and manage succession was rudely disrupted when his deputy, Kenny Fihla, left to join Absa as CEO. Or perhaps Fihla was not part of the bank’s succession plan after all.
It looked like Tshabalala and the Standard Bank board could relax last year when Fihla, head of corporate and investment banking (CIB), was appointed deputy CEO and was also put in charge of the South Africa division. The announcement came as Absa Group CEO Arrie Rautenbach was about to fall on his sword. As they say, it’s back to the drawing board for Standard Bank as the clock ticks down to Tshabalala’s retirement. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.