Super 14 incomplete without top EP rugby teams

A dark cloud is hanging over the EC Super 14 club rugby competition despite a thrilling final between Progress and underdogs Fort Beaufort United.
After a few false starts and speculation about whether it would take place, the tournament provided memorable moments and ended with a spectacular final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Kariega side Progress were crowned champions for a third time when they beat wild cards Fort Beaufort United 40-29 in an entertaining showdown.
The absence of top EP teams Kruisfontein United, Gardens, Harlequins and Despatch Oostelikes, because of nonpayment of match fees dating back to 2024, took considerable sting out of the event.
Kruisfontein, the beaten 2023 and 2024 finalists, would have been strong contenders for the trophy if they had participated.
Their withdrawal resulted in a rift developing between the four clubs and EP rugby bosses after the four teams opted to play friendly matches among themselves.
After their withdrawal, it was announced the teams had been banned from competing in the Super 14 for three seasons.
In 2025 the event was not marred by disputes over the nonpayment of match fees.
Apart from lifting the coveted Super 14 title, Progress also scooped a cash windfall of R50,000 from the organisers.
There was also consolation for wild cards Fort Beaufort, whose disappointment was tempered when they were awarded R30,000 for finishing runners up.
Progress loose forward Tyrese Brouers was named man of the match after a barn-storming display which helped his team lift the trophy.
The club final was played after the EP Elephants vs Pumas SA Cup clash and Brouers caught the eye of the provincial selectors.
Two days after the final it was announced Brouers had been called up to join EP's semi-professional SA Cup squad.
Brouers elevation to the provincial squad will give club players throughout the region new belief that if they deliver the goods they will be recognised.
If Super 14 wants to enhance its reputation, an amnesty needs to be reached before the 2026 event that will enable the four clubs to return to the field of play if they are agreeable.
Without these teams the tournament is incomplete.
