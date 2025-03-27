More resources needed in the fight against crime
Nelson Mandela Bay is in the grip of criminals, with its police stations ranking among the worst in the country for reported murders, and kidnappings at an all-time high.
The crisis demands urgent intervention, yet the recent provincial budget allocation left community safety grossly underfunded...
