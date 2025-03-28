Andy Kawa rape verdict should spur other victims on to demand justice
The wheels of justice might turn slowly, but turn they eventually do as rape survivor Andy Kawa can attest.
Kawa’s rapist, Moses Gqesha, was finally found guilty this week — more than a decade after the devastating Kings Beach incident which shattered the Gauteng businesswoman’s life...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.