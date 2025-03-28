Opinion

Andy Kawa rape verdict should spur other victims on to demand justice

28 March 2025
Editorial Comment
The wheels of justice might turn slowly, but turn they eventually do as rape survivor Andy Kawa can attest.

Kawa’s rapist, Moses Gqesha, was finally found guilty this week — more than a decade after the devastating Kings Beach incident which shattered the Gauteng businesswoman’s life...

