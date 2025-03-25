Babycakes our best shot at winning over Washington
The golden retriever is charming, obedient and blonde
Speculation is mounting over who will replace Ebrahim Rasool as SA’s ambassador to the US, with current front-runners including deputy justice minister Andries Nel, former DA leader Tony Leon and a golden retriever named Babycakes.
At first glance Nel seems to be the ideal candidate, and not only because he is white and will therefore not cause MAGA officials to try to hide the good cutlery when he walks into a room. ..
