Anxious wait for Bafana after player bungle
It would be a cruel fate for Bafana Bafana if all their hard work on the pitch to qualify for the 2026 World Cup was undone by bungling administrative officials.
Though a decision has yet to be taken, there is a strong chance Bafana will have vital log points deducted from their tally because they fielded a suspended player in the team that beat Lesotho 2-0...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.