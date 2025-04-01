Handling of Cwecwe sexual assault case woefully inadequate
In the past few days, a devastating story has gripped the attention of South Africans on and off social media.
It is the story of seven-year-old Cwecwe, who was allegedly sexually assaulted on school premises while waiting for her transport...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.