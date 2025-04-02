If council expects more rates, they must deliver services

Service delivery is at an all-time low, so much so that taxi operators in Kariega blocked entry routes to and from the town in frustration over the poor quality of roads. Uitenhage Taxi Association (UTA) representative Mbuyiseli Mfengu explained that the industry had run out of patience with the municipality’s empty promises to address infrastructural issues.
The Matanzima Bridge, damaged by the June floods last year, had yet to be repaired and motorists were forced to use alternate routes that were littered with potholes.
They said they were tired of the situation and wanted to highlight their plight by demonstrating.
Mayor Babalwa Lobishe assured them that contractors would be appointed on Friday and construction on the bridge would begin shortly after.
The municipality has consistently failed to meet its obligations, as evidenced by the potholes in roads, water wastage at an all-time high and frequent power outages.
Adding insult to injury, the metro now expects residents to dig deeper in their already strained pockets to fund the budget, proposing tariff hikes of 12.74% for electricity, 6% for refuse collection, 5.5% for water and sanitation and 5% for property rates.
The council has until the end of May to approve the draft budget with R19.53bn for operational costs of running the city, while R2.08bn is earmarked for capital projects.
The price increases, if approved, would come into effect on July 1.
How does the municipality justify raising rates when it continuously fails to spend millions of rand that then has to be returned to the National Treasury?
This city is essentially demanding more from its residents while offering less.
The council must act in the best interest of the Bay residents, demanding more accountability from officials who are not performing.
It is ultimately the duty of councillors to act in the best interest of the residents they represent, and they must be mindful of how financially-strapped ratepayers are.
The Herald
If council expects more rates, they must deliver services
None
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
