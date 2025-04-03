We need more new teachers like Kerneels
When Kerneels van der Bijl* (not his real name), a young, white Afrikaans-speaking student at Stellenbosch University recently approached me, his request caught me off-guard.
I had taught him and 280 other teacher education students for a term and had them work through a case study of a turnaround school where I work in the morning...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.