ANC trapped in Groundhog Day as errors of the past go on repeat
The party fails to recognise the failed rhetoric of the likes of Our Lady of the Bosasa Braai-Packs Mokonyane
Nomvula Mokonyane is furious that SA right-wingers are spreading misinformation about the country in the US, and is clearly determined to keep fighting for truth and the rule of law until someone drops off some whisky and frozen chickens and tells her to stop.
At the weekend, the woman whose tenure as water & sanitation minister is flowing pungently across countless Johannesburg streets, told the press the ANC would continue standing up for “justice, humanity, equality and respect for the rule of law” — no, really, Our Lady of Bosasa Braai-Packs actually said “respect for the rule of law” — because “the ANC’s international relations are not transactional; they are transformational”. ..
