WEATHER GURU | Are towns between Bedford and Dikeni becoming a tornado alley?
In a recent column, I related how I experienced all three stages of a thunderstorm while enjoying a weekend break in the Adelaide region.
Though I love extreme weather and would love to be in the frontline with a severe storm, I do not think that my insurers would be too happy had I been there last week, when a severe storm hit the area and most especially the University of Fort Hare...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.