Blanket ban on booze at school premises not the answer
There is no question that the Eastern Cape education department’s intention to designate all schools as alcohol-free zones is rooted in a desire to protect pupils. In a country grappling with huge socioeconomic challenges as a result of alcohol abuse, the idea of keeping liquor off school premises is a well-meaning step towards creating safer, more focused learning environments.
But with the blanket ban on booze by the Eastern Cape education department, even at private and after-hours fundraising events, there is a major risk of schools losing a steady supplementary income...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.