SA cricket bosses facing important decisions

SA cricket bosses have important and far-reaching decisions to make when they sit down to choose a new limited overs coach.
Rob Walter sent shock waves through the cricket community when he resigned as head coach of the Proteas’ limited overs teams last week.
Contracted until the 2027 World Cup, Walter cited personal reasons for his unexpected decision to quit.
His move has triggered a hunt to find a replacement and it remains to be seen whether Cricket SA spread their net far and wide or turn to Test coach Shukri Conrad.
Cricket SA could opt to appoint an interim coach to allow themselves breathing space before making a permanent appointment.
Walter became the first coach to help the Proteas reach the final of an ICC event, when SA finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup to India in Barbados.
Despite his excellent tournament record, which included a successful run to semifinal of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan in 2025, Walter was not everyone's cup of tea.
He faced severe criticism, from board level to supporters, for the side’s poor record in bilateral series.
The Proteas won just three of eight bilateral series during Walter’s tenure, with two of those being against the Netherlands and Ireland.
It is understood CSA does not feel the need to rush to appoint a replacement for Walter and Conrad’s main focus in the short-term is the World Test Championship final against Australia in June.
There is growing sentiment among CSA insiders that Conrad should also take on the white ball reins.
The next 18 months, regardless of who is the limited overs head coach, is going to be relentless, with planning for the 2027 World Cup becoming more acute.
The Proteas could play up to 19 T20 Internationals this year, followed by the five match series next January against the West Indies before the T20 World Cup in India.
There are also 12 ODIs on the schedule for 2025 in England, Australia, Pakistan and India.
Unless a surprise name is pulled out of the hat, Conrad appears to have the inside track to take over the reins.
The Herald
SA cricket bosses facing important decisions
Image: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images
