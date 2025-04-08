While Trump plays with fire, SA fiddles and diddles
GNU is pay-as-you-go arrangement to manage self-interest in paralysed state
Our budget has become a political football, and the economy Donald Trump’s punching bag. For a country perpetually teetering on the edge, this should feel familiar. Crisis is our comfort zone.
At a time that vision and maturity are being demanded, our leaders have defaulted to petty squabbles. Parliament is a theatre of the absurd, where the absence of leadership is rivalled only by the lack of any sense of the bigger picture. South Africa’s major political parties have embraced a zero-sum, winner-takes-all mentality — and they’ve done so at the worst possible moment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.