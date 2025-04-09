Opinion

Harrowing GBV case drives home need for legal shake-up

09 April 2025
Editorial Comment
There are some news articles that are so harrowing they stop a person in their tracks. 

The story of a 46-year-old Gqeberha woman — allegedly stabbed, stripped naked, paraded through the streets and raped by the man she once trusted — is one such example...

