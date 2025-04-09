Nelson Mandela Bay’s problems not too big to fix

Physicists, philosophers and other students of the universe and the human condition have long examined the concept that apparently contradictory or opposite situations can coexist at the same time, in the same space.
This idea that a positive and a negative statement can both be true at the same time, in the same place, is brought into practical reality in Nelson Mandela Bay.
On the one hand, the Bay is sitting on opportunities and potential to attract investment and trade; while on the other, the metro is in a state of disrepair, there is a lack of service delivery and a dysfunctional infrastructure.
Both are valid assessments. What we need is to turn the latter around to realise the former.
When the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber took our Bay of Opportunity message on the road to Gauteng recently, we received overwhelmingly positive feedback from diplomats and trade envoys, international business chambers representing their countries in SA, and corporate head offices.
The Bay undersells itself, was the common response from representatives of countries including Canada, Singapore, Japan, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Colombia and Ukraine.
The Portuguese representative said the opportunities we highlighted were “truly inspiring — they have opened up new avenues for us to explore and have given us a sense of the vast potential that lies ahead”.
Japan and Singapore have indicated interest in inviting the Bay of Opportunity to their international trade shows to showcase Nelson Mandela Bay as a prime destination for trade, investment and quality of life.
These are just some examples of the positive responses to our message, and we had similar feedback on presentations to international delegates in Cape Town in 2024.
The opportunities lie in the Bay being a two-port city, an automotive and manufacturing powerhouse, our technology and innovation capabilities, coastal lifestyle advantages, natural beauty and eco-tourism, with ample sunshine and wind for renewable energy generation.
Delegates are also enthusiastic when we tell them about how the local business community is actively standing together to address issues in the metro, rather than just complaining from the sidelines; and how we have set up a Local Economy Reinvention Think Tank to proactively identify viable projects to diversify and future-proof the local economy.
These are initiatives not seen in any other metro in the country.
At the same time, property experts are pitching the Bay as SA’s new “semigration” destination for those looking to get out of overcrowded cities and traffic congestion, with value-for-money residential and commercial property, easy travel connectivity, good schools, clean air, great beaches and that sought-after coastal lifestyle.
On the other hand, we know that given the Bay’s high reliance on the automotive and agriculture sectors, we may be disproportionately affected by the trade wars ignited by the US, versus the rest of the country.
A number of countries will now have significant cost advantages, including countries on this continent, while other countries will simply protect their industries by absorbing the tariffs.
Additionally, these wide-sweeping tariff announcements will affect global strategies and decisions on where the best manufacturing locations may be.
Therefore now more than ever before we need the basics to work and for an enabling environment to be in place so that we protect the continuity of our local manufacturing sector.
We know that the instability of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, since the advent of coalition politics in 2016, affects the delivery of services which residents and businesses pay for and legitimately expect.
Seven of the 10 executive directors in the municipality are in acting positions.
We yet again have a new acting city manager, and substantial vacancies in service delivery roles such as artisans, plumbers and electricians.
Furthermore many municipal vehicles are standing idle, awaiting repairs or a licence renewal, preventing officials from doing their work.
Municipal officials want to get things done, but their hands are tied by a lack of vehicles and tools to do the jobs and unacceptable delays in renewing and awarding contracts,
In presenting the Bay of Opportunity proposition to audiences of diplomats, international business organisations and potential investors, we are realistic about the challenges facing the metro.
However, what gives them confidence is that the Bay has a unified, dynamic business community practically demonstrating willingness to collaborate and find solutions to the metro’s problems.
And a business community which is also demonstrating belief in the potential of the Bay and working together to unlock opportunities to diversify the economy and capitalise on a digitally driven, greener future.
The reality is also that other metros in the country are facing similar challenges of service delivery and crumbling infrastructure, but the Bay has an advantage in both its relatively smaller size and the can-do attitude of its people.
The problems in this metro are fixable, and it is not too late.
The government is on board with the concept of public-private partnerships to find and implement solutions to the country’s challenges, and we are seeing progress at national level through the partnership of Business for South Africa and the government focusing on energy, logistics and crime.
What we now need to see is these kinds of partnerships at a local level, with the government focusing less on talking about partnership and more on being a partner in action with a willing business community, implementing solutions which enable us to realise the potential of this metro, to the benefit of all its people.
Where some may be considered too big to fail, Nelson Mandela Bay is not too big to fix — if all role players are on board and pulling in the same direction.
Denise van Huyssteen is chief executive officer of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber.
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay’s problems not too big to fix
Columnist
Image: KAREN VAN ROOYEN
Physicists, philosophers and other students of the universe and the human condition have long examined the concept that apparently contradictory or opposite situations can coexist at the same time, in the same space.
This idea that a positive and a negative statement can both be true at the same time, in the same place, is brought into practical reality in Nelson Mandela Bay.
On the one hand, the Bay is sitting on opportunities and potential to attract investment and trade; while on the other, the metro is in a state of disrepair, there is a lack of service delivery and a dysfunctional infrastructure.
Both are valid assessments. What we need is to turn the latter around to realise the former.
When the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber took our Bay of Opportunity message on the road to Gauteng recently, we received overwhelmingly positive feedback from diplomats and trade envoys, international business chambers representing their countries in SA, and corporate head offices.
The Bay undersells itself, was the common response from representatives of countries including Canada, Singapore, Japan, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Colombia and Ukraine.
The Portuguese representative said the opportunities we highlighted were “truly inspiring — they have opened up new avenues for us to explore and have given us a sense of the vast potential that lies ahead”.
Japan and Singapore have indicated interest in inviting the Bay of Opportunity to their international trade shows to showcase Nelson Mandela Bay as a prime destination for trade, investment and quality of life.
These are just some examples of the positive responses to our message, and we had similar feedback on presentations to international delegates in Cape Town in 2024.
The opportunities lie in the Bay being a two-port city, an automotive and manufacturing powerhouse, our technology and innovation capabilities, coastal lifestyle advantages, natural beauty and eco-tourism, with ample sunshine and wind for renewable energy generation.
Delegates are also enthusiastic when we tell them about how the local business community is actively standing together to address issues in the metro, rather than just complaining from the sidelines; and how we have set up a Local Economy Reinvention Think Tank to proactively identify viable projects to diversify and future-proof the local economy.
These are initiatives not seen in any other metro in the country.
At the same time, property experts are pitching the Bay as SA’s new “semigration” destination for those looking to get out of overcrowded cities and traffic congestion, with value-for-money residential and commercial property, easy travel connectivity, good schools, clean air, great beaches and that sought-after coastal lifestyle.
On the other hand, we know that given the Bay’s high reliance on the automotive and agriculture sectors, we may be disproportionately affected by the trade wars ignited by the US, versus the rest of the country.
A number of countries will now have significant cost advantages, including countries on this continent, while other countries will simply protect their industries by absorbing the tariffs.
Additionally, these wide-sweeping tariff announcements will affect global strategies and decisions on where the best manufacturing locations may be.
Therefore now more than ever before we need the basics to work and for an enabling environment to be in place so that we protect the continuity of our local manufacturing sector.
We know that the instability of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, since the advent of coalition politics in 2016, affects the delivery of services which residents and businesses pay for and legitimately expect.
Seven of the 10 executive directors in the municipality are in acting positions.
We yet again have a new acting city manager, and substantial vacancies in service delivery roles such as artisans, plumbers and electricians.
Furthermore many municipal vehicles are standing idle, awaiting repairs or a licence renewal, preventing officials from doing their work.
Municipal officials want to get things done, but their hands are tied by a lack of vehicles and tools to do the jobs and unacceptable delays in renewing and awarding contracts,
In presenting the Bay of Opportunity proposition to audiences of diplomats, international business organisations and potential investors, we are realistic about the challenges facing the metro.
However, what gives them confidence is that the Bay has a unified, dynamic business community practically demonstrating willingness to collaborate and find solutions to the metro’s problems.
And a business community which is also demonstrating belief in the potential of the Bay and working together to unlock opportunities to diversify the economy and capitalise on a digitally driven, greener future.
The reality is also that other metros in the country are facing similar challenges of service delivery and crumbling infrastructure, but the Bay has an advantage in both its relatively smaller size and the can-do attitude of its people.
The problems in this metro are fixable, and it is not too late.
The government is on board with the concept of public-private partnerships to find and implement solutions to the country’s challenges, and we are seeing progress at national level through the partnership of Business for South Africa and the government focusing on energy, logistics and crime.
What we now need to see is these kinds of partnerships at a local level, with the government focusing less on talking about partnership and more on being a partner in action with a willing business community, implementing solutions which enable us to realise the potential of this metro, to the benefit of all its people.
Where some may be considered too big to fail, Nelson Mandela Bay is not too big to fix — if all role players are on board and pulling in the same direction.
Denise van Huyssteen is chief executive officer of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion