Opinion

Online reading clubs can be a game-changer for needy children

10 April 2025
Editorial Comment
None

In a country where the majority of children cannot read for meaning by the time they reach grade 4, initiatives such as Siphosethu Booi’s Buzz Beez Book Club play an important role in fostering a culture of reading.

According to the 2030 Reading Panel, about 80% of grade 3 pupils in SA are unable to read for meaning...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | ‘The Last Supper’ returns in time for Easter while ‘Warfare’ puts ...
Backing the people behind the business

Most Read