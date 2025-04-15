Compassion needed in the administration of justice
A week ago, the Pretoria division of the Gauteng high court handed down a controversial sentence in the case of a mother who poisoned her children — killing one and injuring the other.
In 2022, the now 40-year-old woman from Ekurhuleni in the east of Johannesburg laced her children’s food with poison, intending to kill them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.