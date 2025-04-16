Rassie's split pack tactic is here to stay
A decision by world rugby bosses not to outlaw an innovative 7/1 forward-orientated bench split is another triumph for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, who pioneered the revolutionary tactic.
Despite opposition from several quarters, World Rugby decided last week that a distinct forward-heavy bench did not carry inherent dangers for players...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.