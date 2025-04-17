Opinion

Ten years later, did fees actually fall?

Premium
17 April 2025
Jonathan Jansen
Columnist

It is about 10 years since the most intense and widespread student revolt on SA university campuses.

It is therefore an opportune moment to ask two pertinent questions...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 17 April 2025
The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 17 April 2025

Most Read