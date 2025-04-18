Opinion Editors Choice
Better to build with steel than make it
We don’t want to stop making steel, but it won’t matter if one day there are no more blast furnaces in SA
The left-wingers who control SA industrial policy are, I hear, celebrating that the British government has stepped in to prevent the UK’s last blast furnaces from closure and may even nationalise the last British Steel integrated steel plant at Scunthorpe in Lincolnshire.
British Steel was privatised long ago, its final owners a Chinese group that “saved” Scunthorpe in 2020. This has not stopped its “rescue” now by Labour becoming a national cause célèbre, as the Chinese had threatened to shutter its two remaining blast furnaces to stop ruinous losses. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.