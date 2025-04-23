Ball bouncing better for EP rugby
After being out of favour for several years, Gqeberha has suddenly become the flavour of the month with SA Rugby bosses.
During the next few weeks, the world champion Springboks, the SA women’s team and the Junior Boks will play at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in an extravaganza of international action...
