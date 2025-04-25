Opinion

Graduates’ success stories should be inspiration for us all

25 April 2025
Editorial Comment
None

The autumn graduation season is in full swing in SA and once again there are stories which just stand out.

Some of The Herald’s top-read stories online in recent weeks have been those about graduates — from the oldest undergraduate student in Rhodes University’s 120-year history to a single mother in her 50s who recently obtained her master of business administration (MBA) degree...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 25 April 2025
Trump tells Putin to 'STOP' after Russia attacks Kyiv | REUTERS

Most Read