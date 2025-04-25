WEATHER GURU | Figuring out how far the ‘rain shadow’ to east of Nelson Mandela Bay extends
My travels this recent long weekend took me in an easterly direction, namely Bushman’s River, across from Kenton-on-Sea — a completely different environment to the Garden Route and my beloved Langkloof, which I often visit.
Many believe that the further east one goes (subtropical thunderstorm region) the higher the average rainfall is, but I have constantly been reminded by farmers in the region that this is not the case, especially in the Alexandria area...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.