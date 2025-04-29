Safety of our hospital staff and police paramount
While our politicians ride around in bulletproof vehicles surrounded by properly armed and equipped security guards, with their homes protected by the best security measures, workers in two of the most important sectors — health and police — wake up every day fearing it may be their last due to either lack of security or, in the case of the police, worn and ineffective protective clothing, among other things.
As the politicians continue to spew forth empty words and hollow promises, the situation is becoming increasingly dire for employees in the two sectors...
