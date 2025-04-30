The path ahead for SA’s summer and winter grains production
April is an important month for SA’s agriculture.
Today, April 30, we are due to receive the Crop Estimate Committee’s (CEC) third production forecast for the summer grains and oilseeds, which is typically a stronger indication of how the season’s harvest will look as the crop has largely passed the pollination stages...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.