May our beautiful theatre complex thrive for another century
Said to be the oldest theatre in active use in Africa and the southern hemisphere, the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex recently reopened after a much-needed revamp.
Renovations amounting to R7.5m included redoing the roof, waterproofing, painting internal walls and general maintenance to address mould. ..
