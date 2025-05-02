Opinion

May our beautiful theatre complex thrive for another century

02 May 2025
Editorial Comment
None

Said to be the oldest theatre in active use in Africa and the southern hemisphere, the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex recently reopened after a much-needed revamp.

Renovations amounting to R7.5m included redoing the roof, waterproofing, painting internal walls and general maintenance to address mould. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa vs Tanzania - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS
Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 30 April 2025

Most Read