Ramaphosa and Trump have terrific tricks to teach each other
While one can keep his cabal out of jail without pardons, the other deals with insurrectionists by doing nothing
The prospect of US President Donald Trump and SA President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking face-to-face in the coming days seems somewhat fraught as an irresistible force meets an immovable object, or at least as an irresistible farce meets the immovably abject.
Certainly, as Ramaphosa revealed that the conversation might happen “soon”, some South Africans seem to be expecting a sort of prizefight, with a few right-wingers on social media expressing the hope that their golden calf will wag a PW Botha-esque finger at Ramaphosa, while over on the so-called left Gwede Mantashe told a Freedom Day crowd that SA is “not a province of the US” and that its “sovereignty will be defended”, presumably a nudge in Ramaphosa’s direction. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.