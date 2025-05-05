Verdict welcome, but where is Joshlin?
The guilty verdict in the case of Joshlin Smith might have brought a measure of justice, but it has not brought peace.
Racquel “Kelly” Smith and her accomplices were found guilty on Friday, but the public is still left with many questions, the most pertinent being what truly happened to six-year-old Joshlin and where is she now?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.