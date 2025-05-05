Opinion

Verdict welcome, but where is Joshlin?

05 May 2025
Editorial Comment
The guilty verdict in the case of Joshlin Smith might have brought a measure of justice, but it has not brought peace.

Racquel “Kelly” Smith and her accomplices were found guilty on Friday, but the public is still left with many questions, the most pertinent being what truly happened to six-year-old Joshlin and where is she now?..

