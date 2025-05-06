Opinion

East Cape must lead in implementing Agri Master Plan

06 May 2025
Wandile Sihlobo
Columnist

We typically focus on the national level when considering agricultural development and the possibilities of growth and jobs the sector can bring.

Most of our plans, such as the recent Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan, heavily emphasise the national level...

