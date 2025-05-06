Gallant Gardens bring pride to EP rugby
Gallant Kariega rugby club Gardens struck a mighty blow for EP when they defied the odds to win the Ebrahim Patel Community Cup Easter tournament in George.
Not many outside the Eastern Cape gave them a chance of toppling crack Boland outfit Robertson Town in the final, but Gardens defied the odds to score a thrilling 29-27 win...
