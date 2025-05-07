Opinion

Nelson Mandela Bay infrastructure maintenance must not be neglected

07 May 2025
Editorial Comment
None

Another day, another blackout. This happens far too frequently in Nelson Mandela Bay.

At the weekend, power was lost in Summerstrand, Walmer and surrounding areas...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kashmir braces for long tourism slump as tensions rise | REUTERS
Lexus RX 450h

Most Read