Bethelsdorp efforts laudable, but authorities must also play part in security
In the heart of Bethelsdorp, a remarkable story of community solidarity is unfolding. Faced with the scourge of crime and dark streets, residents have taken it upon themselves to protect the very people trying to restore power to their area.
Security groups formed by ordinary citizens are now escorting Nelson Mandela Bay municipal technicians, enabling long-delayed repairs to broken street lights...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.