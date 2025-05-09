Opinion Editors Choice
Nice words ‘inclusive growth’, but where’s the growth?
Conversations about actual growth won’t take place inside either the ANC or its coalition partner
No-one does race wars quite like South Africans. If you follow almost any media you’ll know that the introduction into law of the Employment Equity Amendment Act has us at each other’s throats again.
The DA is taking the employment & labour minister to court to challenge new powers to impose racial quotas in the staff structures at all companies employing more than 50 people. For its trouble it is being accused of “finally” laying bare its racist soul for opposing yet another virtuous effort by the ANC to achieve racial redress. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.