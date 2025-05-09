School nutrition programme chaos is unacceptable

For millions of children in SA, the most reliable, and sometimes only, meal of the day is the one served at school.
The National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) is not merely a support service; it is a cornerstone of education, equity and child development.
Now that cornerstone is crumbling. The result — children are starving.
The Herald reported this week that thousands of children in Nelson Mandela Bay were going hungry as school kitchen cupboards stood empty.
This is due to a delay in funding for the nutrition programme.
In a circular sent by the education department to schools, it said the first tranche of the NSNP payments could not be processed due to problems in uploading payment files on the National Treasury systems.
And while some of the affected schools have made temporary provisions to feed the children, at other schools pupils are learning on empty stomachs.
The Herald visited several Bay schools this week where the nutrition programme has all but collapsed.
At Pendla Primary School in New Brighton, the cupboards were empty and the kitchen assistants sat idle as a result.
A staff member, who is not permitted to speak to the media, said they had not been able to feed their pupils for a few months now.
At two other schools — Lamani Public Primary School in New Brighton and Cedarberg Primary in Booysen Park — staff have had to make plans to ensure pupils are fed.
This is an indictment on society. No child should spend even a day going hungry.
A hungry pupil is at a disadvantage academically as that pupil cannot concentrate, absorb information or engage fully in class.
When children go hungry due to logistical failures or poor planning, it is not just an administrative error, it is a moral failure.
So those responsible for these delays should hang their heads in shame.
And they should do better to ensure our NSNPs run efficiently — that funding is stable and delivery reliable.
The Herald
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
