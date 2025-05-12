Appalling killing drives home need for concerted effort to tackle gangs

A husband, father, grandfather and much-loved member of the community — dead. Another innocent victim of the relentless gang wars in the northern areas.
Devoted family man and church elder Jan Bezuidenhout died a hero, trying to save another innocent person caught in the crossfire of a suspected gang shooting.
When the 69-year-old Helenvale resident saw a woman frozen in fear as bullets whizzed around her on Thursday evening, he immediately ran out and tried to get her to safety, not for one second considering the danger to his own life.
Tragically, his incredible bravery proved fatal.
Bezuidenhout was struck by one of the bullets as he ran towards the terrified woman, shouting at her to get down, and died later in hospital.
The loss of this kind, witty, respected man, who stayed true to his character to the end, has hit his family and the community hard.
The overriding comment has been that he was never the type of person to just stand around and watch in times of trouble.
He was a protector extraordinaire.
“Always helping people ... even in his last moments, that’s what he was doing,” his granddaughter, who had been with him at his house when he was shot, said.
“When he saw that woman in trouble, he didn’t think twice. He just ran towards her ...
“I don’t think he even realised what was happening at first. He just saw someone in need and went straight into action.”
Bezuidenhout’s distraught sister said: “He showed me that helping people is the most important thing you can do ... he didn’t hesitate to put someone else first, and that’s what made him so special.
“I’ll always carry that lesson with me — to help, to love and to never think twice when someone needs you.”
There is nothing more we can say about the need for more police resources and boots on the ground and focused crime intelligence in the area that has not been said before.
Sadly, whatever has been done, if anything, has made no difference to the lived reality of the residents.
As we mourn the loss of this incredibly brave man with his family and the people of Helenvale, we plead for a concerted effort to tackle the gangs.
While the gangs reign supreme and rival wars play out on the streets, no-one is safe.
Appalling killing drives home need for concerted effort to tackle gangs
