Gqeberha set to become Junior Bok rugby mecca

14 May 2025
Editorial Comment
Gqeberha is set to become a Junior Bok U20 mecca after rugby bosses decided to play the junior Rugby Championship tournament at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the next three years.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said a deal had been done with Sanzaar and the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabuyane, to ensure the tournament remained in Gqeberha...

