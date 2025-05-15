Opinion

Trump pushing white South Africans to front of refugee queue no surprise

Premium
15 May 2025
Jonathan Jansen
Columnist

Even before the 49 Afrikaner “refugees” landed at Dulles International Airport near Washington DC on Monday, the Episcopal church (we use the term Anglican) in that country made it clear that they would refuse to resettle (sic) these white South Africans.

The reasons were many, according to a story by the Associated Press...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Spanish firm launches lunar navigation system | REUTERS
How could Pope Leo XIV reshape the Catholic Church? | The Take

Most Read