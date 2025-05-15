Trump pushing white South Africans to front of refugee queue no surprise
Even before the 49 Afrikaner “refugees” landed at Dulles International Airport near Washington DC on Monday, the Episcopal church (we use the term Anglican) in that country made it clear that they would refuse to resettle (sic) these white South Africans.
The reasons were many, according to a story by the Associated Press...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.