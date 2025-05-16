Opinion

Residents’ school outreach initiatives must be applauded

16 May 2025
Editorial Comment


Kariega and KwaNobuhle residents are doing their bit — in separate initiatives — to ensure the youth have the best opportunity possible to pursue education.

In Kariega, three friends have made it their mission to help matriculants secure acceptance at institutions of higher learning after passing matric...

