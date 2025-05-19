Chippa’s quiet departure not at all surprising
It is no secret that relations between Chippa United, the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium management and City Hall have long been strained.
Years of disagreements, particularly over Chippa’s repeated decision to host games in East London instead of Nelson Mandela Bay, have left tensions simmering. At the heart of the discord was the municipality’s frustration over the perceived lack of return on its R13m annual investment in the club...
