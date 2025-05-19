Ramaphosa has huge wall to climb in meeting with Trump
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegation to the US must not harbour any illusions about the treacherous path they have to walk and the difficult task they face.
If Ramaphosa and his ministers want to eke out some victories from their meeting with US President Donald Trump then they need to be very clear-eyed about what the meeting is, who Trump is, what the people around him represent and what the meeting can achieve. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.