EP rugby in urgent need of sponsors
Unless EP Rugby bosses can persuade big business to come on board and support them, the Elephants appear destined to continue languishing in the Currie Cup’s lower echelons.
SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer and EP president George Malgas raised hopes that a cash injection could be on the way when they announced joint efforts to secure an equity partner were at an advanced stage...
