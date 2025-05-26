Police need help in fight against kidnappers

On Thursday, the Hawks in the Eastern Cape appealed to the families of kidnap victims not to pay the ransoms demanded by kidnappers for the safe return of their loved ones.
And at the weekend, the Sunday Times reported on the horror tactics used by some kidnappers to extort the families.
The tactics include rape and sexual assault of the victims, both men and women, with the kidnappers making videos of the assaults and sending them to the victims’ families to ensure swift acquiescence to their ransom demands.
According to the head of the national anti-kidnapping unit, this horrendous modus operandi is on the increase.
“I don’t know how a victim will ever recover from something like this,” unit head Colonel Ishmael Dawood told the Sunday Times.
“I know even myself and my team, who are trained professionals, carry the scars of what we have seen.”
Though kidnappings have reportedly tripled in the past 10 years, a partnership between the national unit and a private security company, at no cost to the police, is paying dividends, according to Dawood.
Does this collaboration extend to the other provinces, and specifically the Eastern Cape where the crime has become a regular occurrence?
It is common cause that the paying of ransoms only encourages further kidnappings, as pointed out by the Hawks in a Daily Dispatch article, but the terrifying videos unfortunately tip the scales in favour of of the kidnappers.
The Hawks say that while paying up may secure the immediate release of the victim, it does not guarantee a safe return and also jeopardises the police investigation.
It has urged victims’ families to notify the police immediately to allow them to manage the process.
However, the families say they have little faith in the police and would rather pay the ransoms.
Fear of what might happen if they don’t is the motivating factor.
It’s a tough position to be in.
That a private security firm is working hand in glove with the national unit free of charge to tackle the crime is truly heartening.
The police require all the help they can get to combat this scourge.
The latest trend of sexually assaulting the victims to extort the families is beyond frightening.
It needs every firm with the required expertise and resources to step up and form partnerships with the police to fight this evil.
The Herald
Police need help in fight against kidnappers
None
Image: SAPS
On Thursday, the Hawks in the Eastern Cape appealed to the families of kidnap victims not to pay the ransoms demanded by kidnappers for the safe return of their loved ones.
And at the weekend, the Sunday Times reported on the horror tactics used by some kidnappers to extort the families.
The tactics include rape and sexual assault of the victims, both men and women, with the kidnappers making videos of the assaults and sending them to the victims’ families to ensure swift acquiescence to their ransom demands.
According to the head of the national anti-kidnapping unit, this horrendous modus operandi is on the increase.
“I don’t know how a victim will ever recover from something like this,” unit head Colonel Ishmael Dawood told the Sunday Times.
“I know even myself and my team, who are trained professionals, carry the scars of what we have seen.”
Though kidnappings have reportedly tripled in the past 10 years, a partnership between the national unit and a private security company, at no cost to the police, is paying dividends, according to Dawood.
Does this collaboration extend to the other provinces, and specifically the Eastern Cape where the crime has become a regular occurrence?
It is common cause that the paying of ransoms only encourages further kidnappings, as pointed out by the Hawks in a Daily Dispatch article, but the terrifying videos unfortunately tip the scales in favour of of the kidnappers.
The Hawks say that while paying up may secure the immediate release of the victim, it does not guarantee a safe return and also jeopardises the police investigation.
It has urged victims’ families to notify the police immediately to allow them to manage the process.
However, the families say they have little faith in the police and would rather pay the ransoms.
Fear of what might happen if they don’t is the motivating factor.
It’s a tough position to be in.
That a private security firm is working hand in glove with the national unit free of charge to tackle the crime is truly heartening.
The police require all the help they can get to combat this scourge.
The latest trend of sexually assaulting the victims to extort the families is beyond frightening.
It needs every firm with the required expertise and resources to step up and form partnerships with the police to fight this evil.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion