Opinion

The truth must be told about so-called SA ‘refugees’

27 May 2025
Editorial Comment
The recent departure of a group of white South Africans to the US, portrayed by the US and some fringe groups in SA as “refugees” fleeing so-called racial persecution, has captured international attention, feeding into a dangerous narrative of a “white genocide” in SA.

This narrative is not only false but deeply irresponsible, which is why our team of reporters spent time on the ground getting the backgrounds of those who fled SA, particularly those from Gqeberha...

