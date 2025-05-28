Dry summer ahead for Proteas Test cricket fans
Warning signs that five-day Test cricket is gradually starting to play second fiddle to the burgeoning T20 format was provided when the Proteas’ home itinerary was announced.
For the first time in the post-isolation period, SA will not host a Test this summer and the news has been greeted with dismay by lovers of the longer format of the game...
